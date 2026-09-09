Ammy Virk attacked after Canada concert, multiple shots fired at his car: Report

Ammy Virk was reportedly travelling in a bulletproof car that came under gunfire in Canada after his Abbotsford concert, with no injuries reported.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Canada after one of the cars linked to his convoy came under fire, according to reports.

The incident took place on September 5 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, shortly after Ammy’s concert. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to Voice Online, police said their initial information suggested that several people travelling in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

Ammy was reportedly travelling in targeted car

Abbotsford Police patrol officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place in the area.

Sources cited by the portal claimed that the vehicle targeted in the incident was bulletproof. Further investigation reportedly established that Ammy was travelling in the car along with the show's promoter when it was fired upon.

The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear. Ammy has not yet issued any public statement about the incident.

Ammy shares Canada tour update

The reports of the shooting come as Ammy continues to share moments from his Canada tour on social media.

On Tuesday, the actor-singer posted pictures from his Vancouver concert and said it was the final show of his Unity Tour.

"Thank you so much Vancouver (BC) Hope you guyz liked that show.. that was our last show of unity tour… (sic)"

He also reflected on his experience during the tour, thanking his musicians, production team, management and promoter.

"Bahut khushi hoyi tour finish krke, bahut kuch sikheya, bahut galtiaan v kitiaan, bahut sudhaaariyan v, bahut lokaan baare clearity mili, but overall bahut vadhiya reha, agge ton hor mehnat krke avange, te tuhanu hor v jyaaada entertain karan di koshish kraange, asin apni saari team da bahut bahut dhnwaad krde aa, saade musicians, saadi production team, saadi management, saade promoter.. lots of love guyz… (sic)"

Ammy Virk's recent films

Ammy was seen on the big screen this year in Bambukat 2 and Chardi Kalan. As of now, the actor does not have another officially announced film in his lineup.