Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan has sparked controversy with her statement on the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. She claimed the water of Sangam is polluted and alleged that dead bodies from a stampede were disposed of in the river, contaminating the water further. Jaya questioned the government's handling of the event, highlighting the lack of facilities for common people and disputing the claimed attendance figures. Her comments drew criticism from singer Sonu Nigam, who suggested Amitabh Bachchan take her to a doctor, implying she may have lost her mental balance.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a significant event, with millions gathering to bathe in the sacred waters ¹. The festival's importance and massive attendance have raised concerns about mismanagement and the welfare of attendees. Speaking outside the Parliament House, Jaya was quoted as saying to ANI, "Where is the most contaminated water right now? In Kumbh... the bodies of the people who died in the stampede there have been thrown into the river, due to which the water has become contaminated. No one is talking about the real issues. No special facilities are being provided to the common people coming to Kumbh, there is no arrangement for them. It is being lied that crores of people have come there. How can such a large number of people gather at one place at any time?"

Sonu re-shared the footage on his X(formerly known as Twitter) account and captioned it as, “Jaya Bachchan ji has lost her mental balance. Amitabh ji, take her to a good doctor.” Soon after, several other X users chimed in support. A user wrote, “It has been on its agenda from the very beginning and Bachchan too is a no-nonsense person. Going against this, a case should be filed against him for inciting and misleading people in Kumbh." Another user reacted, “"FIR should be lodged across the country for hurting religious sentiments... Sanatanis across the country should get FIRs registered... do not sit quiet until arrests are made... Sanatan Dharma and its beliefs are considered toys..."

The Maha Kumbh, a sacred Hindu event, started on January 13 and ends on February 26. Tragically, on January 29, at least 30 people died in a stampede while trying to take a holy dip at the Sangam, a sacred river meeting point, during a special ceremony called "Amrit Snan". Over two crore devotees took the holy dip at the Sangam till 4 pm on Monday alone, as per reports.