Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens heartfelt note: 'Child in us all grows with...'

On her birthday, Big B penned a note for her, wishing only blessings.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan turns 14 today. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in 2007, and they were blessed with a baby girl on November 16, 2011. Since then, Aaradhya has been the centre of their universe. Not to mention, she's been one of the most popular Starkids who already enjoys huge popularity across social media. On her birthday, Big B penned a note for her, wishing only blessings.

He took to his blog and wrote, "Blessings on the eve of the little one , Aaradhya .. the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest .. we pray the same ..And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth .. all blessings"

While it's a happy day with Aaradhya's birthday, Bachchan also expressed grief for losing some industry celebs in recent times.

He added, "In all the days passed the sadness of loss has been of immense grief , but life moves on .. as it must and as it has been through life and time .. our prayers continue .. we live , we perceive , we persist , persevere and continue to continue the odds of life .. this be our reckoning and belief ..... and the show goes on .."

For those not in the know, veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passed away recently, and Bachchan mourned her demise.

He took to his blog and wrote, "And another loss. A dear family friend of the days of yore, when there was no partition. Kamini Kaushal ji, legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained with us till the very last,” he wrote, calling her passing “another loss” for the film world. Her family and Maa ji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-partition Punjab. Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji. They were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like-minded friends,” he shared.

Before Kamini Kaushal, Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan passed away, before that it was the legendary Asrani and Satish Shah and Bachchan who had expressed grief towards their loss. He was also seen mourning the demise of adman Piyush Pandey. Meanwhile, the 'Veeru' to Bachchan's 'Jai', Dharmendra has been fighting a health battle for the last few days. He has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

