Amitabh Bachchan has suffered many injuries during his career. But the one that happened in 1982 was the major one.

Bollywood stars, especially the action heroes, are supposed to perform daredevil stunts in their projects. Sometimes, these stunts take them too far where they face life-threatening situations. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, being the major action hero, for three decades in the Hindi film industry, has also gone through many such situations in his life and career. We are going to tell you about a major accident in his career where everything seemed finished for him but his wife Jaya Bachchan fought with destiny and brought him back to life.

We are talking about the fateful day of July 26, 1982, when Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for director Manmohan Desai’s Coolie. In one of the intense scenes of the film, Amitabh Bachchan and Puneet Issar were supposed to fight each other. A mistimed jump made Amitabh Bachchan collide with the edge of a table. He was gravely injured and immediately taken to the hospital. He was in such a bad shape that the doctors declared him ‘clinically dead’. At one point of time, his pulse rate went down to almost zero. He was unconscious for more than 14 hours. However, one person kept fighting for his life and all the necessary medical attention. It was his wife Jaya Bachchan. She fought with the fate to bring him back and she eventually succeeded. Everyone, including his friend Rajiv Gandhi, was so concerned about Amitabh Bachchan’s health. Fans were praying all over the country.

Finally, their prayers were heard and he got back on his feet. Coolie released the next year and became an instant hit. Manmohan Desai put a note before the fateful scene for the viewers stating what happened there.

One doesn’t become the star of the millennium by playing safe!

