Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Harsha Bhogle, and Anil Kapoor have been picked as the top choices to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the next host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in a recent research study.

The quizzing-based TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will complete its 25 years on July 3, 2025. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show for the past 25 years, except for the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Big B is currently seen hosting KBC 16, which began on August 12 and has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV for the last seven months with more than 150 episodes.

As per several reports, this is the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. The 82-year-old superstar bid an emotional farewell to the show in the final episode of KBC 15. He had reportedly requested the channel to find his successor, but the channel failed to find Bachchan's replacement and he had to continue as the host in KBC 16. But now, as the ongoing season is seeing the longest run of the show, it is seeminly confirmed that the next season of KBC will see a new host.

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and Rediffusion’s Red Lab conducted a research study last week in the Hindi heartland to see whom does the audience see as Amitabh's replacement in KBC. 768 respondents with 408 males and 360 females were the respondents of this research study.

With 63% votes, Shah Rukh Khan was picked as the top pick as the next host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Surprisingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the second best choice with 51% votes. MS Dhoni, Harsha Bhogle, and Anil Kapoor were the next three picks with 37%, 32%, and 15% respondents voting in their favour. Interestingly, 42% of the responded said, "Amitabh Bachchan should continue till he can."

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat were also the names chosen by the surveyed people. There has been no official confirmation if Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is the final season of Amitabh Bachchan. We will have to wait for the final episode of the ongoing season for the same and also see whom will makers bring in as the new host.