ENTERTAINMENT

Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness

From boosting energy to supporting overall well-being, many Bollywood celebrities have turned to plant-based diets as their secret to health and longevity.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness

John Abraham

Untitled-design-1Known for his dedication to fitness, John Abraham has long followed a plant-based diet. The actor avoids meat and dairy, relying on plant proteins like lentils, sprouts, and vegetables to maintain his lean physique and high energy levels.

Kangana Ranaut

Untitled-design-2Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her conscious decision to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. She believes it helps improve digestion, keeps her skin glowing, and aligns with her wellness-driven lifestyle choices.

Amitabh Bachchan

Untitled-design-3Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors, has been vegetarian for decades. The megastar follows a plant-based routine, which he credits for maintaining his health, vitality, and discipline even in his 80s.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets

Sonam Kapoor

Untitled-design-4Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her shift to a vegan lifestyle. She has often shared that a plant-based diet not only improves her health but also reflects her commitment to sustainability and compassion towards animals.

Shahid Kapoor

Untitled-design-5Inspired by his father Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor gave up meat at a young age. The actor follows a strict vegetarian diet, rich in plant-based proteins, and considers it the foundation of his fitness and well-being.

