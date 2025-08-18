Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'
Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident
Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness
Will INDIA bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How can CEC be removed from office?
Meerat Disturbing Video: Over 10 people brutally kicking and beating an army man on his way to join duty in Kashmir goes VIRAL - Reason will shock you
Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges
Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé Saaniya Chandhok is making news for this reason, find out
Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? Know what reports say
ENTERTAINMENT
From boosting energy to supporting overall well-being, many Bollywood celebrities have turned to plant-based diets as their secret to health and longevity.
John Abraham
Known for his dedication to fitness, John Abraham has long followed a plant-based diet. The actor avoids meat and dairy, relying on plant proteins like lentils, sprouts, and vegetables to maintain his lean physique and high energy levels.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her conscious decision to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. She believes it helps improve digestion, keeps her skin glowing, and aligns with her wellness-driven lifestyle choices.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors, has been vegetarian for decades. The megastar follows a plant-based routine, which he credits for maintaining his health, vitality, and discipline even in his 80s.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her shift to a vegan lifestyle. She has often shared that a plant-based diet not only improves her health but also reflects her commitment to sustainability and compassion towards animals.
Shahid Kapoor
Inspired by his father Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor gave up meat at a young age. The actor follows a strict vegetarian diet, rich in plant-based proteins, and considers it the foundation of his fitness and well-being.