Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness

From boosting energy to supporting overall well-being, many Bollywood celebrities have turned to plant-based diets as their secret to health and longevity.

John Abraham

Known for his dedication to fitness, John Abraham has long followed a plant-based diet. The actor avoids meat and dairy, relying on plant proteins like lentils, sprouts, and vegetables to maintain his lean physique and high energy levels.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her conscious decision to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. She believes it helps improve digestion, keeps her skin glowing, and aligns with her wellness-driven lifestyle choices.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors, has been vegetarian for decades. The megastar follows a plant-based routine, which he credits for maintaining his health, vitality, and discipline even in his 80s.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about her shift to a vegan lifestyle. She has often shared that a plant-based diet not only improves her health but also reflects her commitment to sustainability and compassion towards animals.

Shahid Kapoor

Inspired by his father Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor gave up meat at a young age. The actor follows a strict vegetarian diet, rich in plant-based proteins, and considers it the foundation of his fitness and well-being.