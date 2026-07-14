Amitabh Bachchan says he's in 'great distress' over FIFA World Cup 2026's odd match timings

Amitabh Bachchan said he’s in ‘great distress’ over FIFA World Cup 2026 due to odd timings and surprise results. He also faced backlash earlier for an X post about France’s team composition.

Big B claims that his routine has become 'awry' and that he is in 'great distress' due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Amitabh Bachchan recently wrote on his blog about the tournament's peculiar schedule, unexpected outcomes and how supporters don't really know who the 'best team' is until the final whistle blows.

'Timelines have gone awry' because of the World Cup

Actor Amitabh is 82 years old; the match timings have disrupted his days, but he’s still watching, cheering, and feeling every high and low. He wrote that 'The concept of time and timelines has gone astray. Naturally, the WC 2026 is the cause. We live through strange times that make our days even worse, and we also feel regret.'

Bachchan went on to say that while he has been 'excited' for underdogs, he has been 'with great distress' at what he described as 'unfair decisions' for certain teams. Remarkably, the majority of the most famous and well-known football nations have regrettably lost. But we're thrilled that those we never thought would fight and be recognised,' he remarked. He responded to the popular line of the event as well. The actor said, 'They keep saying 'may the best team win,' but we never know who the best team is until the results come out.'

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FIFA comment controversy resurfaces

This isn’t the first time Big B’s World Cup comment has made news. Earlier this month, after France beat Paraguay, Amitabh posted on X: 'the FRENCH !! 11 players in team 10 Black !! 1 white !!? The POWER of BLACK.' Many people reacted negatively to the post. Many suggested that rather than being evaluated based on skin colour, players should be honoured for being French. The comment was deemed 'unnecessary and insensitive' by others. Bachchan is still watching the World Cup from home despite the uproar; the late-night matches are stressful, but he is still riveted to the screen.