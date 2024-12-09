Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently reacted to a viral video where Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun expressed his admiration for him.

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest release, Pushpa 2. Not only fans but celebrities are pouring in praises for the South superstar and the humongous success of Pushpa 2. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned an appreciation note for the actor after the latter called him his inspiration. Now, their social media interaction has taken over the internet, leaving fans wishing for them to do a movie together.

Taking to X, Amitabh reacted to a viral video where Allu expressed his admiration for him. In the clip, Allu can be seen saying, “I am inspired by Amitabhji because he has a long span of career. For so many years, I absolutely adore the megastar of our country. We have grown up watching his films. He has had a lot of impact on us in the growing years. So if I have to say one word, I am an ardent fan of Amitabh ji. And even till date at this age, I keep thinking even when I get really old I should be still be acting like how gracefully Amitabh ji has done it. That’s why you know if you are 60-70 or 80, you should work as beautifully as Amitabhji does.”

To this, Amitabh replied, “#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success !” And Allu was quick to notice the praises coming from the megastar as he in no time expressed gratitude. “Amitabh ji … you are our super hero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal. Thank you for your kind words, generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility,” he tweeted.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been making moolah at the box office since it arrived in the theatres on December 5, 2024. The film has shattered several box office records, becoming the first-ever Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark at the global box office in just four days.