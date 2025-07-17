Amitabh Bachchan's whopping fees per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will shock you, superstar is charging Rs...

The upcoming 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to premiere on August 11, 2025. The show will air on Sony Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will return as host for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. The makers recently shared the promos, piquing fans’ interest, making them eagerly wait for his grand comeback. As we await for new season, Bachchan’s whopping fee per episode has been revealed; however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan takes home one of the highest fees in Indian television. The KBC is synonymous with him, with his iconic presence, charisma and wit, raising his stake each season. If the latest reports are to be believed, this new season, he is charging Rs 5 crore per episode; however, this figure hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17: When and where to watch

The makers recently unveiled the first promo of KBC 17 featuring Bachchan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It is being reported that CID 2, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, will go off-air to make space for KBC 17. Since its first-ever broadcast in 2000, the KBC has clocked 25 years. On the occasion, Amitabh shared a heartfelt message that read, “Today 3rd July, 2025, as I work on this year’s KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team- 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened… 25 years, the life of KBC!”

The upcoming 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to premiere on August 11, 2025. The show will air on Sony Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The viewers can also stream the show on the SonyLIV OTT platform. Over the years, KBC has entertained fans and revolutionised the television industry with its trademark style. It has developed a cul fanbase.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. He also has the second instalment of both Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.