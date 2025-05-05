His strategic investment ensures a steady and substantial rental income for the Bachchan family.

Beyond his illustrious acting career, Abhishek Bachchan has demonstrated his business acumen by making strategic investments that ensure a seamless flow of income. Recognizing the unpredictability of the film industry, Bachchan has diversified his portfolio to guarantee a consistent stream of revenue, securing his family's financial well-being. One of Bachchan's most intriguing investments generates a staggering Rs 18,00,000 per month. This impressive return on investment is a result of his astute decision-making and thorough understanding of the market.

Abhishek Bachchan has made a savvy business decision by renting out the ground floor of the family's luxurious Juhu bungalow, Ammu and Vats, to the State Bank of India (SBI) on a long-term lease. This strategic move ensures a steady and substantial rental income for the Bachchan family. According to documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed, Abhishek secured a 15-year lease agreement with SBI, registered on September 28, 2021. The deal promises a significant monthly rent of Rs 18.90 lakh, which will increase to Rs 23.6 lakh after five years and Rs 29.53 lakh after 10 years.



As part of the lease agreement, the State Bank of India (SBI) has paid a deposit of Rs 2.26 crore, equivalent to 12 months' rent, for the ground floor of Bachchan's Juhu bungalow. Interestingly, the premises were previously leased to Citibank, according to brokers.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's business ventures showcase his entrepreneurial spirit, with a diverse portfolio that includes sports franchises like the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Chennaiyin FC, co-owned with MS Dhoni. He's also a key player in his father Amitabh Bachchan's production company, AB Corp, which has backed films like Paa and Shamitabh. Additionally, Bachchan has invested in tech startups and homegrown brands, leveraging his estimated net worth of Rs 280 crore to explore opportunities. On the film front, Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy.