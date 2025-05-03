While Amitabh intended to appreciate Aishwarya's endurance during labour, his comments sparked debate on Reddit, with many criticising him for sharing personal details publicly and perceived 'normal delivery flexing'.

Lately, the Bachchan family has been making headlines because Aishwarya Rai is rarely seen attending public events with them, sparking rumours of a rift. Amid this, Amitabh's old tweet praising Aishwarya's decision to opt for a normal delivery over a C-section has resurfaced. While he intended to appreciate her endurance during labour, his comments sparked debate on Reddit, with many criticising him for sharing personal details publicly and perceived 'normal delivery flexing'.

In 2011 Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were blessed with their first child Aaradhya. The news made it into the headlines all across the country but nobody would have been more happier than the senior Bachchan. Back in time, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “...emphasising the commendable desire of Aishwarya in having a normal delivery without any epidural or pain killers.” After the birth of Aaradhya, he shared another tweet that read, “This was a normal delivery even though these days people opt for C-section and other things. But Aishwarya wanted a normal delivery, she had to struggle but I commend her that she was in acute labour for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted, and said she wanted a normal delivery. She did not use any epidural or painkiller."

Now Amitabh's tweet resurfaced on Reddit, prompting cutting remarks about his lack of awareness regarding childbirth. Users pointed out that pain tolerance varies among individuals, and the priority should be the health of both mother and child. Some comments highlighted the potential pressure on women to choose vaginal birth in India, where it might not always be the safest option. One user noted, "Being a celebrity, one should not glorify vaginal birth, particularly in a country like India, as it can create unnecessary pressure on women to choose this option even when it might not be the safest or most appropriate for their individual circumstances and health."



Others emphasized a woman's autonomy over her body. "Who cares if she gets an epidural? It's her body and her choice. With or without an epidural, delivering a baby is equally difficult." Another user succinctly put it, "No uterus, no opinion." Some users also criticized Amitabh for sharing intimate details. "As a father-in-law, why is he sharing all these details? What an absolute weirdo." Another user chimed in, "Ewww, why is he going into so much detail? Creepy af." One user commented, "The obsession another individual, especially a man, has with a woman's decision on how she wants to deliver her baby is pathetic." Another user attributed the expectation for women to endure pain during childbirth to patriarchy, saying, "The woman must suffer to establish purity – patriarchy."