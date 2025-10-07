Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar to Aamir Khan's Lagaan: 5 iconic Bollywood posters that changed the way we see cinema

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...
These iconic Bollywood posters captured emotions, defined eras, and became timeless symbols of cinematic art and nostalgia.
Bollywood has produced countless cinematic gems, but some movie posters have become timeless pieces of art, instantly recognisable and deeply tied to India’s pop culture. From vintage hand-painted designs to modern digital artistry, these posters capture the spirit, drama, and emotion of their films; leaving a mark that never fades.
A cinematic classic, Mother India’s poster features Nargis holding a plough, her expression fierce and determined. It symbolises the enduring strength of Indian womanhood and the spirit of sacrifice. The hand-painted style and earthy tones reflect post-independence India’s emotions and resilience.
The Sholay poster remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable artworks. With Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra standing tall against a fiery backdrop, and Gabbar Singh looming large, the design perfectly mirrors the film’s action-packed, larger-than-life feel. It’s a visual legend in Indian cinema.
Bold, intense, and iconic: the Deewaar poster cemented Amitabh Bachchan’s 'angry young man' image. The split-frame design, one side featuring the towering Bachchan and the other, his mother (Nirupa Roy), visually captured the moral conflict and emotional tension at the heart of the story.
Raj and Simran’s love story became eternal, and so did their poster. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan lifting Kajol in mustard fields, the image became the ultimate symbol of romance in Indian cinema: youthful, emotional, and evergreen.
With Aamir Khan leading a team of villagers under the blazing sun, the Lagaan poster blends simplicity with emotion. The rural aesthetic, cricket imagery, and earthy palette beautifully convey the story’s message of courage, hope, and unity against all odds.