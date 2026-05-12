Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights

Amitabh Bachchan shared that soulful classical music helps him cope with sleepless nights and work stress. The veteran actor described music as a spiritual connection that brings peace and comfort to the soul.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a heartfelt note about sleepless nights, work pressure, and the healing power of music. In his latest blog post, the veteran actor revealed how soulful classical music helps him relax and find peace during late-night work sessions.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about sleepless nights:

The 82-year-old megastar spoke candidly about his struggle with sleep, admitting that work often takes precedence over rest. He mentioned that his schedule usually keeps him awake late into the night, even though doctors recommend seven hours of sleep as essential for body recovery and repair. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he usually works through the nighttime silence while updating it and reflecting on his life. He uses soothing music to bring him relief during these times.

Classical music brings peace to the soul:

The actor shared that he enjoys listening to gentle slide guitar and sitar-based classical meditation music while working at night. According to him, the soothing melodies help calm his mind while providing him with emotional relief. Bachchan described music as the best cure for the soul because it creates a spiritual bond between human feelings and the divine. He explained that music has the power to touch people deeply, even though it is invisible and cannot be physically seen.

Amitabh Bachchan explained that music exists as a universal language because all humans share seven musical notes, which connect them across different countries and cultures. Amitabh Bachchan added that music deserves respect because of the peace and comfort it brings into people's lives.

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Fans praise Amitabh Bachchan’s thoughtful note:

The actor's emotional reflections created a deep connection with his fans because they found his honest confession about his sleep difficulties and mental peace struggle to be credible. His music and spiritual and life statements delivered a powerful impact to readers who shared his content on social media platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan maintains his active lifestyle through his ongoing work and daily interactions with fans who contact him via his blog and online postings. His latest message once again highlighted his thoughtful and philosophical side while reminding people about the calming effect of music in stressful times.