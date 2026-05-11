Amitabh Bachchan requests his security team to behave well with fans outside Jalsa: 'Itni der ghanto intezaar karna koi saadhaaran baat nahi hai'

Amitabh Bachchan asked his security team to treat fans respectfully during his Sunday meet outside Jalsa, calling the public 'janta janardhan' and thanking fans for their endless love and support.

Amitabh Bachchan once again won hearts during his weekly Sunday meet outside Jalsa by reminding his security staff to treat fans with kindness and respect. Sharing emotional moments from the gathering, the legendary actor called his fans his 'extended family' and said their love motivates him to keep working harder every day.

Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional note for fans:

The veteran actor took to his personal Tumblr blog to share pictures from the Sunday gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The fans gathered outside the bungalow to see the superstar who has followed this tradition for many years, according to Amitabh. Amitabh expressed thanks to his fans because their love and blessings provide him with the strength which motivates him to work harder. The actor referred to his extended family members as Ef because their continuous support enables him to stay active today. The photos displayed Amitabh greeting fans with folded hands and a warm smile while he stood outside Jalsa.

Amitabh instructs security staff to behave respectfully:

Amitabh showed his fans pictures from his fan interaction events, while he also displayed his security team communications. The actor revealed that he specifically instructed staff members to maintain respectful behaviour towards fans visiting Jalsa.

He explained that the way security personnel interact with visitors reflects directly on him in the public eye. Amitabh pointed out that fans spend hours waiting in hot weather because they want to see him for a few minutes and they should receive kind treatment from him. The actor expressed his belief through his heartfelt note that all members of the public deserve eternal love and respect because he believed that people should be treated as divine beings.

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Fans praise Amitabh Bachchan’s humility:

Amitabh Bachchan received fan admiration after his online pictures became public because of his humble nature and ability to connect with his fans. The actor received social media appreciation because he maintained his loyalty to his supporters after achieving superstardom for multiple decades. People from all over the country travel to Jalsa every Sunday to experience the Bollywood fan tradition, which has become one of the most famous ways to meet their favourite stars.