Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol: 5 iconic on-screen pairs fans hope to see again

These iconic Bollywood couples once ruled the screen with unforgettable chemistry, and fans still dream of their comeback.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

SRK and Kajol’s chemistry defined a generation, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan. Their effortless banter, emotional depth and iconic moments still live in streaming queues and meme feeds, making them a top ask for any nostalgic reunion.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s pairing in films like Silsila is the stuff of Bollywood lore: complex emotions, simmering tension and unforgettable dialogue. A comeback project; even a short, powerful role together, would tap into decades of audience fascination with their screen persona.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone clicked in crowd favourites such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Bachna Ae Haseeno. They blend modern charm with strong performances; a fresh, well-crafted romantic drama or an offbeat indie could revive their on-screen spark perfectly.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor won hearts in Jab We Met, a film that turned simple moments into cultural touchstones. Their natural chemistry and grounded performances make them ideal for a feel-good reunion that audiences would warmly embrace.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai lit up screens together in high-profile films such as Dhoom 2 and the epic Jodhaa Akbar, showing they can do slick action, sweeping romance and period drama with equal ease. A well-written reunion, whether an action-thriller or a majestic period piece, would be a cinematic event.