Amitabh Bachchan says he regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 recently released the promo of the upcoming episode which will also feature Abhishek Bachchan. The actor will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film I Want To Talk.

In the promo, Amitabh can be heard saying that he regrets inviting Abhishek on the show. On November 14, the official social media account of Sony Entertainment Television posted a promo showing Abhishek Bachchan sitting in the hot seat with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, next to him.

In the promo video, Abhishek teases Amitabh Bachchan and mimicks his tic ‘Rs 7 crore’. After this Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Galti kar di inko yahan bula ke (It was a mistake inviting him here).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the best quiz shows, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the show to promote their new movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan shared a story about his grandson and referred to him as "shaana" (smart) while narrating the incident. He said, "Humare ek pote hain jinka naam hai Agastya. Woh padhayi karte the New York mein. Ek desi tha wahan par. Ek cheez woh gaye toh unhone dekha usne dekha ki rakha hua hai ki kisi ek padaarth ka naam Amitabh Bachchan diya" (I have a grandson whose name is Agastya. He used to study in New York. There, he met another Indian who named any substance 'Amitabh Bachchan').

Further, the Kalki 2898 AD actor added, "Ab yeh jo Agastya hai, yeh bahut shaane aadmi hain. Yeh gaye wahan aur kaha ki yeh kya hai. Amitabh Bachchan naam hai iska. Khaane ke baad unhone bola ki tumko maalum hai ki woh humare nana hain" (Agastya is a very smart man. He went there and asked what he was. That person said that its name is Amitabh Bachchan. After eating, Agastya told him that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather).

Continuing the conversation, Big B shared that when Agastya told the restaurant staff he was his grandson, they didn’t believe him. So, the Archies actor showed them a photo as proof. Amitabh Bachchan laughed and said, "He kept getting free food for two years. He’s that smart!"