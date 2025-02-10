Alencier Ley Lopez, who is a popular face in Malayalam cinema, worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the 2024 action drama Vettaiyan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are two of the biggest superstars in the Indian cinema. The 2024 action drama Vettaiyan had them reuniting after 33 years since their last blockbuster Hum in 1991. The TJ Gnanavel diirectorial was a moderate box office success as it earned Rs 145 crore net in India and grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.



Alencier Ley Lopez, who is a popular face in Malayalam cinema and has worked in famous films such as Annayum Rasoolum, Ustad Hotel, Take Off, Moothon, and Salute among others, shared the screen space with Amitabh and Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. Now, Alencier has stated that both the superstars cannot act and has slammed their "stylised acting.



While promoting his upcoming Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, Alencier talked about his experience of working in Vettaiyan in an interaction with the media. He shared that he shot for a single scene in Mumbai with Amitabh and Rajinikanth, but wasn't paid a single penny for the same. "I was sent a flight ticket to Mumbai and they gave me accommodation at a five-star hotel. I just had to sit there as a judge for one shot and opposite me, on either sides were Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajinikanth sir", Alencier said.



The Malayalam actor further added, "During my pre-degree days, I have seen Rajini sir stopping the whirring blades of a helicopter with his bare teeth. So, I wanted to see how he acts in front of the camera. During the Vettaiyan shoot, I saw him perform his stylised form of acting, his body language, and walking out of the courtroom. Then, Amitabh Bachchan would roar like a lion, and I have to act shocked after all this. I realised I couldn’t compete with them because I didn’t know enough stylised acting nor do I have a deep baritone. All I can do is perform in films made by the likes of Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal and Rajeev Ravi. Also, I realised that they cannot act."



Meanwhile, Vettaiyan also featured Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The action drama is now streaming on Prime Video in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.