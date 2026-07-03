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Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his struggle in Bollywood: 'Yeh dar rehta tha aage...'

Amitabh Bachchan recalled juggling 10-15 films at once in his early career, saying the fear of not getting future work left little time for role preparation.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 10:55 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his struggle in Bollywood: 'Yeh dar rehta tha aage...'
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Actor Amitabh Bachchan has talked candidly about the hard work environment of his early Bollywood career, remembering how he frequently shot ten to fifteen movies at once. The renowned actor discussed the significant shifts in filmmaking over the years in his most recent blog post, pointing out that, in contrast to his generation, performers now have the time and chance to thoroughly prepare for their parts.

Prep was rare then

Reflecting on his nearly 57-year experience in the film industry, Bachchan said the idea of 'prep' was virtually unknown when he began performing. He shared several images on his blog and stated that thorough screenplay research, look tests, and character preparation are now commonplace aspects of filming. He commended today's performers for the time and effort they put into getting to know their characters before they set foot on a movie set.

The seasoned actor stated that he respects the commitment of contemporary actors and that the artistic effort required to develop a character should be valued. However, he remarked that such preparation just wasn't possible at his age because performers were always managing various film commitments.

Also read: What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

Working on 10-15 films simultaneously

Bachchan reflected on his past hectic work routine, often juggling ten to fifteen films at once and sometimes even filming multiple projects in a single day. He noted that this left little time for individual role preparation; instead, actors would learn about scenes on set and adapt their performances based on directors' instructions. He attributed his ability to transition between roles to the uncertainty surrounding upcoming projects, which served as his main motivator.

He highlighted the anxiety actors experience about future film roles, underscoring their dedication to providing excellent performances based on received guidance. Amitabh Bachchan will return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, which includes Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, with the release date still unannounced.

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