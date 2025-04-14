Amitabh made a desperate plea on X, urging fans to share tips or ideas to help him grow his followers and crack the 50 million mark on social media.

It seems megastar Amitabh Bachchan is obsessing over his social media following, embracing a GenZ trait to stay relevant. The megastar has 49 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), but he's not satisfied. Recently, he made a desperate plea on the microblogging site, urging fans to share tips or ideas to help him grow his followers and crack the 50 million mark on social media. Interestingly, fans have flooded his comment section with sarcastic and ridiculous suggestions. Taking to his X handle, he wrote in Hindi, which translates to, “Trying hard, but this 49M follower count just isn't budging. Any solutions out there?!"



Amitabh Bachchan receives hilarious responses



Netizens quickly flooded the comment section with witty remarks, suggesting everything from posting selfies with Rekha Ji to raising social issues, and even philosophizing that "don't run after followers, run after purpose." One user jokingly suggested unfollowing Jaya Bachchan, while another cheekily advised Bachchan to reply to fans, claiming his follower count would skyrocket to 50 billion.

A user wrote, "Raise social issues which will increase followers." A second user commented, "Rekha Ji k saath selfie daal k dekhiye."

A netizen reacted, "Don't run after followers. Run after purpose. When you make the world better, the world follows you." Others joked around, saying "Sir.....if you start replying to your ardent fans.....49 Millions would surpass to only become 50 Billion sir ji" and "Jaya Bachchan Ko unfollow kar dijiye Krupa wahi ruki hui hai - that's it."



Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday ritual



Meanwhile, Amitabh recently shared photos of his spiritual Sunday ritual, where he visited Mumbai's revered Siddhivinayak and Babulnath temples. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the blessings he received, feeling a deep sense of belonging and peace. After the temple visits, he met his fans, cherishing the love and connection. Bachchan described his experience as "a day filled with religious divinity, prayer, and seeking the blessings of the Almighty".



On the professional front, he was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898AD. Up next, he has Brahmastra Part 2 and The Intern remake, among others.

