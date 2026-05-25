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Amitabh Bachchan ends health scare rumours with cheerful Sunday darshan at Jalsa; blows flying kisses to fans

Amitabh Bachchan ended health rumours by appearing outside Jalsa for his weekly Sunday darshan, greeting fans with smiles, waves and flying kisses.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 25, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan ends health scare rumours with cheerful Sunday darshan at Jalsa; blows flying kisses to fans
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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan dismissed rumours about his ill health after appearing for his regular Sunday darshan outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa. Smiling warmly and greeting fans with enthusiasm, the 83-year-old superstar looked energetic and healthy, putting speculation about his hospitalisation to rest.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at Jalsa:

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Now everybody knows Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of the gates of Jalsa on Sunday morning to meet his fans, and a tradition that’s gone on for decades. He did it to meet the big crowd of admirers who had gathered to see him, like it’s always been. Wearing a graceful white outfit, the actor waved with a cheerful look, folded his hands in gratitude, and even sent those little, flying kisses in the air toward fans who had been waiting for hours straight.

The superstar looked absolutely charged as he stood on a specially designed platform outside his bungalow, and he kept chatting with the fans for a few minutes, not in a rush. His weekly Sunday darshan has turned into a cherished habit for admirers coming from all over the nation. They gather every week in Mumbai’s Juhu area to catch just a glimpse, a quick but memorable one, of the legendary actor.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh reveals her first interaction with Ranveer Singh: ‘I was completely starstruck’

Fan collaps:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday darshan outside Jalsa, a fan reportedly fainted and collapsed in the crowd, briefly creating chaos as panic spread among those gathered at the venue. Several fans rushed to help by offering water and clearing space around the individual. While the fan’s condition has not been officially confirmed, the incident has sparked fresh discussions online about crowd control and security arrangements during the megastar’s weekly public appearances.

Health rumours put to rest:

Amitabh Bachchan’s public appearance arrived not long after rumours started flying around online, claiming the actor had been hospitalised and was seriously unwell. His Sunday appearance, though, flat-out contradicted those reports and it reassured the worried fans about his condition, more or less right away.

Earlier in the week, the actor also seemed to respond in an indirect way to the rumours via a cryptic post on X, which used to be called Twitter. In his usual, almost unmistakable style, he wrote: 'People got flustered; expressed thoughts whether someone understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken,' and that line had fans guessing again, like he was pointing at the same ongoing chatter.

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