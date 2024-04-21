Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD surprises fans: 'This will create history'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing Ashwatthama in the upcoming sci-fi action drama.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan de-aged in Kalki 2898 AD
Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the upcoming sci-fi action drama is the most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema.

On Sunday, April 21, the makers unveiled first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character as the immortal Ashwatthama from the film. The 21-second promo was released on Star Sports before the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match. In the clip, a child's voice can be heard saying, "Can you not die? Are you God? Who are you?", to which Amitabh's character replies, "Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Dashavatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama." The clip, which hasn't been shared by the makers officially on its social media channels, has already gone viral on the internet.

Amitabh's de-aged look as the young Ashwatthama in the promo has surprised the fans. One of the users on X (previously known as Twitter) wrote, "The hype for this movie is amazing. Now, makers should give us a good teaser, and do ground level promotions and it will create history", while another netizen wrote, "This is legendary. By 2030 we will be having flashback episodes of our star heroes with their youngest looks and #Kalki2898AD will be the trendsetter."

Ahead of the promo, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account, shared his character poster from the film, and wrote, "It's been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric super star presence."

The Nag Ashwin directorial, which was announced with the working title of Project K in February 2020, is slated to release on May 9, but as per the latest reports, the film will be postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The new release date of Kalki 2898 AD hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
