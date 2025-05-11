Amitabh Bachchan had remained tight-lipped about the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor but chose to speak out after the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement.

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday morning broke his silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. He shared a heartfelt note on social media, describing a tragic incident in Pahalgam and expressing support for the Indian Army's operation. This comes after days of fighting across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor striking Pakistan's terror posts. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had remained tight-lipped about the attack and the operation but chose to speak out after the ceasefire announcement.

Taking to X, Amitabh described a horrifying incident that took place in Pahalgam in which terrorists brutally killed tourists who came to enjoy their holidays. He reference to women who lost their husbands in the attack.“While celebrating the holidays, that monster dragged the innocent couple outside, stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his duty, started shooting him. Even after the wife fell on her knees and cried and requested not to kill her husband, that cowardly monster shot her husband very ruthlessly, making the wife a widow. When the wife said "Kill me too"!! So the demon said, “No! You go and tell “….”!

Further, Bachchan mentioned his poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and penned his poem, “On my daughter's mental state, I remembered a line from a poem by Pujya Babuji: Suppose, that daughter went to "…. " and said:” There are ashes of the funeral pyre, the world is asking for vermilion " .. ( Babuji's line)So “….”. He concluded by hailing Operation Sindoor, and Indian Army.” I gave you the vermillion!!! OPERATION SINDOOR!!!Jai Hind Jai Hind's Army You will never stop; you will never turn back; you will never bow down. Take an oath, take an oath, take an oath! Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!!!” he added.



Reportedly, terrorists told tourists to "go tell Modi," during the Pahalgam attack, but Bachchan refrained from mentioning the Prime Minister's name, instead leaving blanks in his post. This decision drew criticism from some netizens who trolled him for it. An X user reacted, “@grok as per the above post fill the name where "...." Is there.” A user questioned, “Why can’t you say it say ‘Modiji’” Another commented, “Sir, I have immense respect for you and your family. I've been a fan of your work, from '7 Hindustani' to your latest movie. It's been some time since the incident, and I'm surprised you're still hesitant to speak out. Specifically, I'm puzzled that you're afraid to mention our Prime Minister's name. At this stage in your life, what could be holding you back? Considering India's impact on your career? I urge you to speak your mind openly, sir."



Earlier, social media criticised actor Salman Khan for speaking up about the ceasefire but staying silent when the Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor. Salman expressed his relief on social media, tweeting, “Thank God for the ceasefire.” But later, he deleted the post.