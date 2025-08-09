Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but...

The Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films have jointly announced the world premiere of the restored uncut version of the action drama film on the official Instagram handle to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer 'Sholay' will be completing 50 years of release on August 15. To mark the golden jubilee of the 1975 cult classic film 'Sholay', the Film Heritage Foundation has restored the film in a 4K version. However, the screening will be set only in Tornato, leaving Indian fans disappointed. 

Sholay to re-release 

The Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films have jointly announced the world premiere of the restored uncut version of the action drama film on the official Instagram handle to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film. The caption of the post read, ''Indian cinematic epic ‘Sholay’ (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy, celebrates 50 years with the North American Premiere of the restored version at the 50th edition of the TIFF Toronto International Film Festival! This special screening will take place on September 6, 2025, at a gala event at the 1800-seater Roy Thomson Hall befitting the legendary status of the film. The film has been restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation in association with Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd.''

Fans call for India release

Sholay will complete 50 years of release next year, but neither the FFI nor the producers have announced the release of its restored version in theatres. Back in 2005, Sholay was re-released with a 70mm restored version on its 30th anniversary, and performed well at the box office. 

Following the announcement about its re-release in Tornato, fans urged for an India release in the comment section. One fan asked, ''When will it be released in India? This ought to have a countrywide release. Another fan said, ''Bring it to India!''

Check out the post below

 

 

About the film

For those who don't know, the action drama film 'Sholay' was first released in theatres on August 15, 1975. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The film was produced by GP Sippy, Sasha Sippy and Shaan Uttamsingh under the banner of NH Studios and Sippy Films.

Apart from Bollywood's Big B Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Satyendra Kapoor, Govardhan Asrani, Mac Mohan, and Alankar Joshi are in the lead roles in this film.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
