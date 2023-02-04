Search icon
From Amitabh Bachchan to Navya Naveli Nanda: Check educational qualification of Bachchan family, who is least educated?

Amitabh Bachchan has completed his Class 12 from a school in Nainital and has done his graduation from Kirorimal College in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Bachchan family

Bachchan family is the unofficial ‘first family’ of Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that the Bachchan family is full of superstars. The head of the family is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the family consists of big stars like Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In this article, we will take a look at the educational qualification of Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has completed his Class 12 from a school in Nainital. Amitabh Bachchan has done his graduation from Kirorimal College in Delhi.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan studied at St Joseph's Convent School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She graduated from prestigious Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan went to Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. He has studied at Aiglon College in Switzerland before going to Boston University. Abhishek, however, did not complete her degree from Boston University.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went to Rachna Sansad Academy after completing her schooling. She took admission in graduation from Architecture but left it mid-way to pursue her career in modeling.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has completed her Bachelor's in Journalism from Switzerland. She has studied at Boston University too.

Navya Naveli Nanda

According to reports, Navya Naveli Nanda has completed her Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda has studied at Sevenoaks School, London. He has completed graduated in 2019.

