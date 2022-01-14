Amitabh Bachchan advises Salman Khan to get married, hilarious video goes VIRAL

On his YouTube channel, Maniesh Paul documented the recent Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh, which was headlined by Salman Khan. He provided fans a tour of the stage and location, as well as peeks of him getting ready and excerpts of performances by Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, and himself.

"Agar aap log peeche nahi jayenge toh yeh show bandh karna padega (If you all do not move back, we will have to halt the show)," Maniesh said in the video.

Maniesh Paul called 'Amitabh Bachchan' to the stage in one of the skits. Sunil Grover imitated Amitabh Bachchan and interrogated Salman about getting married in the style of Kaun Banega Crorepati. "Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko?". Byah kar lijiye (What comes to mind when you hear the word "marriage?" Sunil told a blushing Salman, "Get married)."

Maniesh has already shown a preview of the rehearsals in part one of his Da-Bangg tour vlog.

"Welcome to my one-bedroom-hall-kitchen," he said as he was being led to the green room. Thousands attended the show in Riyadh, which featured Salman dancing to a medley of his songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick and more. A video shared on Twitter by The Boulevard Riyadh showed glimpses of the performances. “This night was not like any other night. We lived it with Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with their songs and reviews that amazed everyone in,” the caption read