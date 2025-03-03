As photos and videos of the family's attendance surfaced on social media, fans couldn't help but notice Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's conspicuous absence, sparking a flurry of concerned reactions.

Amid ongoing speculation about a rift within the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from yet another family gathering has fueled the rumors. Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied by parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, attended the wedding reception of Rikin Yadav and Surabhi in Mumbai, but Aishwarya was noticeably absent, sparking further speculation about the alleged feud.

The Bachchan family made a glamorous appearance at a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan stealing the spotlight. Jaya Bachchan stunned in a beautiful pink silk saree, Amitabh Bachchan complimented her in a sleek grey kurta-pyjama paired with a stylish black embroidered jacket, exuding sophistication. Abhishek Bachchan kept his look classy and understated in a crisp white kurta-pyjama. The event held significance as it was the wedding celebration of Rikin Yadav, son of Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp, the Bachchans' production house.

As photos and videos of the family's attendance surfaced on social media, fans couldn't help but notice Aishwarya's conspicuous absence, sparking a flurry of concerned reactions. The online chatter was filled with comments like "Aishwarya didn't come" and "Ash is missing again." Some users even jumped to conclusions, with one commenting "Did Aish get divorced?" sparking a wave of speculation and curiosity among netizens.

Speculation about a rift within the Bachchan family has been circulating since July, following the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Over the past few months, the family members have noticeably avoided being photographed together in public. While Aishwarya is often spotted with her daughter Aaradhya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan is usually seen accompanying his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Their recent airport appearance had further fueled rumours of a family feud.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan remains a stalwart on television, continuing to captivate audiences with his iconic hosting skills on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in I Want To Talk. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, and Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.