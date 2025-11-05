FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amitabh-Abhishek to Jaaved-Meezaan Jafri: 5 Bollywood father-son duos who brought their real bond on-screen

Bollywood films who has showcased many real-life father-son duos, including Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan to Dharmendra-Sunny Deol, bringing authentic emotions and chemistry to the screen.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:58 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Amitabh-Abhishek to Jaaved-Meezaan Jafri: 5 Bollywood father-son duos who brought their real bond on-screen
There’s something truly special about seeing real-life families share the screen. The emotions feel more natural, the chemistry more real, and the moments more memorable. Over the years, Bollywood has given audiences many films where real-life father-son duos brought their bond alive on screen.

With De De Pyaar De 2 featuring Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri together, here’s a look at five such duos who made their real connection shine through in films.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan – Paa (2009)

R. Balki’s Paa flipped the usual father-son story. Amitabh Bachchan played Auro, a 12-year-old boy suffering from a genetic condition called “Progeria,” while Abhishek played his father, Amol Arte. The film beautifully explored love, understanding, and acceptance between a father and son, showing how both actors can bring deep emotional truth to their performances.

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol – Apne (2007)

Apne brought together Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol in a story full of emotions, family pride, and redemption. Dharmendra played a retired boxer who wants to regain his lost respect through his sons. Sunny’s character stood by him with love and determination. The film mixed action, emotion, and strong family values, making it one of Bollywood’s most loved father-son dramas.

Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt – Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. became extra special because it featured the real-life father-son duo. Sunil Dutt played Munna’s strict but caring father. Their real bond showed in every scene, especially in the emotional moments of love and forgiveness. It was Sunil Dutt’s last film and remains one of the most memorable for both of them.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor – Besharam (2013)

Besharam not only had Ranbir and Rishi but also Neetu Kapoor. The family comes together for a fun drama-comedy. Watching the Kapoors share the screen was a treat for fans. Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s scenes had an easy and natural chemistry, showing the charm that runs in their family.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri – De De Pyaar De 2 (2025)

Jaaved Jaaferi is known for his incredible comic timing. Joining him for the first time is his son, Meezaan Jafri, in this romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2. The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, with Ashish trying to win over her family. With Meezaan adding a spicy twist to their love story and his recent dance face-off with his father, fans can’t wait to unravel the madness on the big screens on 14th of November 2025.

