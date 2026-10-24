Amit Trivedi reveals how Shilpa Rao introduced him to Anurag Kashyap: 'Never saw myself as a Bollywood music director'

Amit Trivedi revealed how singer Shilpa Rao introduced him to Anurag Kashyap, leading to their collaboration on Dev.D. The film was supposed to be his Bollywood debut, but Aamir released first in 2008. Dev.D later won Trivedi the National Film Award for Best Music Direction.

Amit Trivedi never planned to become a Bollywood music composer. In fact, he was initially more interested in making independent music than composing for films. However, singer Shilpa Rao's intervention changed the course of his career, eventually bringing him in touch with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and leading to their acclaimed collaboration on Dev.D.

Amit Trivedi and Shilpa Rao's first song was Dhol Yaara Dhol

In a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Trivedi recalled how he met Rao during his advertising days and how the singer helped him find his way into the Hindi film industry. "I met Shilpa Rao during my advertising days. She used to make many ads in studios. I fell in love with her voice. She is a wonderful person and a great friend. One fine day, I told her, 'Let’s do something together, like an album.' We did our first song, Dhol Yara Dhol, an independent song," he said.

Trivedi wanted to make a music video for the song and release it through a music channel or company. Rao, however, had different plans and began pitching their music to filmmakers. "I wanted to make a music video for MTV, Sony or any music company. However, Shilpa was very ambitious! She took our songs and pitched them to directors," he recalled.

How Shilpa Rao introduced Amit Trivedi to Anurag Kashyap

Rao eventually played their songs to Kashyap, who was looking for a composer for Dev.D. She then asked Trivedi to meet the filmmaker, a suggestion that initially left him surprised. "One day, she called me and said, 'I played our songs to Anurag Kashyap sir. Will you come and meet him?' I was shocked and told her, 'Why are you doing this? We were planning on doing independent music. Why are you getting involved with films?'" Trivedi recalled.

Although he enjoyed films and their music, Trivedi had never imagined himself working as a Bollywood music director. The prospect of entering the film industry was particularly daunting because he had little knowledge of how it worked. "I enjoyed films and their music, but I never saw myself as a music director. I wanted to stick to the plan as I had no knowledge of the industry. I was introverted, and the film industry was very overwhelming for me. I went to Bandra to meet Anurag sir. He was amazing! He took all my thoughts and fears away from my head," he said.

Dev.D was supposed to be Amit Trivedi's Bollywood debut

Trivedi and Kashyap eventually collaborated on Dev.D, the filmmaker's 2009 modern-day adaptation of the Devdas story, starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin. The film's experimental soundtrack with 18 songs, which blended multiple musical genres, became a defining moment in Trivedi's career. Although Dev.D was the first film he signed as a composer, production delays meant that Aamir, which released in 2008, became his Bollywood debut. Kashyap had recommended Trivedi for the Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer, giving him his first film release before Dev.D* arrived in theatres in 2009. Trivedi's music for Dev.D earned widespread acclaim and won him the National Film Award for Best Music Direction.

About Game Changers: The Music Series

Hosted by Komal Nahta, Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to discuss their creative journeys, inspirations and the stories behind songs that have shaped generations.

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