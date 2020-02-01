Amidst wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan shoot for music video 'Goa Beach'

Wedding rumours of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are continuing from a very long time now. It is reported that the rumoured couple is likely to tie the knot on February 14, 2020, that is, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Now going by Neha's brother and musician Tony Kakkar's Instagram page, Aditya and she collaborated for a new single titled 'Goa Beach' along with Kat Kristian. In the photo, they all are seen donning beachy look while posing together.

Tony captioned the photo stating, "From the shoot of my next single #GoaBeach releasing on 10th February. Sung by me & my superstar @nehakakkar ft. @adityanarayanofficial & @kat.kristian!! Directed by Super talented @piyush_bhagat & @shaziasamji. Produced by my bro @anshul300 @desimusicfactory #TonyKakkar #NehaKakkar #AdityaNarayan #DesiMusicFactory #AnshulGarg"

Check out the photo below:

He also announced that the music video will be out on February 10, 2020. Take a look:

Meanwhile, while talking to The Times of India, Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan spoke about Neha by saying, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family."