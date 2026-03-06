Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

Vijay's bodyguard Aroon Suresh posted cryptic messages on social media hours before the actor attended a wedding with Trisha Krishnan, sparking speculation about their rumoured affair amid Vijay's divorce rumours with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Vijay's recent public appearance with rumoured affair and actress Trisha amid divorce rumours with wife has been widely discussed and debated online. It is now being observed that Vijay's bodyguard had earlier indicated about the occurrence in his social media post.

Does Vijay's bodyguard's now-deleted cryptic post confirm his affair with Trisha?

Speculations are rife that politician Vijay is in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan, and it intensified after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in a Chennai court, alleging the actor was in a relationship with a colleague. Hours before Vijay and Trisha's appearance at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, TVK chief's bodyguard Aroon Suresh took to his Instagram stories and posted, “Time to rise above all the rumours (fire emoji).”

In another post, Vijay's bodyguard further seemingly confirmed his and Trisha's affair as he posted a photo of just Vijay making the heart sign, with no caption, with their song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli playing in the background. Social media users have been convinced that Vijay and Trisha are, in fact, together, with his posts, as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.



How did Vijay and Trisha's affair rumours begin?



Vijay and Trisha first sparked dating speculation when they worked together in the blockbuster Ghilli (2004), where their "legendary" chemistry received appreciation. They worked in several films like Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) until a 15-year hiatus in 2008. It was believed that Vijay’s family had asked him to keep his distance due to the intensity of the link-up rumours. In 2023, Vijay and Trisha's reunion in the film Leo sparked fresh speculation about their relationship. The buzz intensified in June 2024 when Trisha dropped cryptic posts, seemingly hinting at their connection, with a mirror selfie with Vijay, captioned: "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm!" Another photo of them together in an elevator during her foreign trip and a sneaky pic with Vijay's shoes visible in the background of her personal photos further ignited rumours.