FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers

Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at torture claims, says 'one‑sided story'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

Vijay's bodyguard Aroon Suresh posted cryptic messages on social media hours before the actor attended a wedding with Trisha Krishnan, sparking speculation about their rumoured affair amid Vijay's divorce rumours with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vijay's recent public appearance with rumoured affair and actress Trisha amid divorce rumours with wife has been widely discussed and debated online. It is now being observed that Vijay's bodyguard had earlier indicated about the occurrence in his social media post. 

Does Vijay's bodyguard's now-deleted cryptic post confirm his affair with Trisha?

Speculations are rife that politician Vijay is in a relationship with actor Trisha Krishnan, and it intensified after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in a Chennai court, alleging the actor was in a relationship with a colleague. Hours before Vijay and Trisha's appearance at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son,  TVK chief's bodyguard Aroon Suresh took to his Instagram stories and posted, “Time to rise above all the rumours (fire emoji).”

In another post, Vijay's bodyguard further seemingly confirmed his and Trisha's affair as he posted a photo of just Vijay making the heart sign, with no caption, with their song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli playing in the background. Social media users have been convinced that Vijay and Trisha are, in fact, together, with his posts, as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. 
 

How did Vijay and Trisha's affair rumours begin?
 

Vijay and Trisha first sparked dating speculation when they worked together in the blockbuster Ghilli (2004), where their "legendary" chemistry received appreciation. They worked in several films like Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) until a 15-year hiatus in 2008. It was believed that Vijay’s family had asked him to keep his distance due to the intensity of the link-up rumours. In 2023, Vijay and Trisha's reunion in the film Leo sparked fresh speculation about their relationship. The buzz intensified in June 2024 when Trisha dropped cryptic posts, seemingly hinting at their connection, with a mirror selfie with Vijay, captioned: "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm!" Another photo of them together in an elevator during her foreign trip and a sneaky pic with Vijay's shoes visible in the background of her personal photos further ignited rumours. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why
Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1
Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees
ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booki
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement