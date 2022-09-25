Amid trolling, Neha Kakkar takes indirect dig at Falguni Pathak by writing 'maine payal hai chhankai'

Neha Kakkar- Falguni Pathak

Neha Kakkar has been getting brutally trolled for her new song, O Sajna. The song has been criticised and panned by netizens, as it is a rehash of Falguni Pathak's much-celebrated single Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Even the original singer has expressed her discontent to the media multiple times.

Now, Neha has shared new photos and a reel on her Instagram, and she has attached her song, O Sajna to the video. Well, the interesting and surprising fact about these posts is the captions. Despite getting trolled by netizens and even by the singer, Neha wrote, "Maine payal hai chhankai. O Sajna." It does look like an indirect attack to the veteran singer.

Here's the post

Since the release of her new music video titled O Sajna earlier this week, Neha Kakkar has been at the receiving end of criticism. The track is the remixed version of Falguni Pathak's iconic hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Neha has been heavily trolled on social media with netizens claiming that she has 'ruined their childhood' with her recreation.

The Dandiya Queen Falguni has shared her shocking first reaction to the remix track saying she was about to puke when she first heard it. She has also added that the remixed version has changed the originality of her track destroying the latter's innocence, feelings, and essence.

Talking to Delhi Times, the 53-year-old singer, whose other hit songs include Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, said, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha."

She added, "Video aur picturisation mein jo innocence thi, uska pura satyanash kiya hai iss gaane mein. Remixes are happening, but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap."