Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

After their engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, first wife of Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony on August 8. Their engagement was a close-knit ceremony attended by their immediate family members. In the afternoon on Thursday, Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna had shared first photos from their engagement, which went viral on the social media.

Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, and Sobhita, who made her acting debut in Raman Ragahv 2.0 in 2016, had reportedly started dating in 2022 and many of their vacation photos from Europe had surfaced on the internet in the last two years. But, the two of them never spoke about or confirmed their relaionship until their engagement.

Once their engagement photos came out, the two actors were also heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha. The two actors, who had shared screen screen space in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili, had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation after four years in 2021.

Amid this trolling, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared unseen photos from their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Friday, August 9. The two of them looked extremely happy and adorable in the romantic photos. Sobhita captioned the pictures with a heartfelt caption, that read, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. - From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

These engagement photos are the first pictures that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have shared with each other on their social media. In an interview to Times Now, Nagarjuna shared why the families had a 'hurried engagement' as he stated, "We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it."

