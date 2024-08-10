Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

India to play pink-ball warm-up game before day-night Test in Adelaide against Australia

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Most haunted island in the world 

Most haunted island in the world 

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

After their engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, first wife of Chaitanya.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid trolling, Naga Chaitanya's first post after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony on August 8. Their engagement was a close-knit ceremony attended by their immediate family members. In the afternoon on Thursday, Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna had shared first photos from their engagement, which went viral on the social media.

Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, and Sobhita, who made her acting debut in Raman Ragahv 2.0 in 2016, had reportedly started dating in 2022 and many of their vacation photos from Europe had surfaced on the internet in the last two years. But, the two of them never spoke about or confirmed their relaionship until their engagement.

Once their engagement photos came out, the two actors were also heavily trolled on the social media by the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha. The two actors, who had shared screen screen space in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili, had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation after four years in 2021.

Amid this trolling, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared unseen photos from their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Friday, August 9. The two of them looked extremely happy and adorable in the romantic photos. Sobhita captioned the pictures with a heartfelt caption, that read, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. - From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

These engagement photos are the first pictures that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have shared with each other on their social media. In an interview to Times Now, Nagarjuna shared why the families had a 'hurried engagement' as he stated, "We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it."

READ | Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: SC to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas challenging Delhi HC verdict on August 12

Excise policy case: SC to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas challenging Delhi HC verdict on August 12

Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount, Flipkart offers Apple device under Rs...

Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount, Flipkart offers Apple device under Rs...

This musical genius, grew up in brothel, was India's first singer to charge Rs 1 crore, died in poverty due to..

This musical genius, grew up in brothel, was India's first singer to charge Rs 1 crore, died in poverty due to..

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

In pics: 6 birds that can't fly but have wings

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement