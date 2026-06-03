Amid the Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film exit row, Producers Guild of India urges greater professionalism in the industry

The Producers Guild of India has responded to reported exits from major films like Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam 3, urging professionalism and warning against last-minute commitments being withdrawn.

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) has responded to the growing controversy surrounding actor exits from major film projects, including Ranveer Singh’s reported departure from Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna stepping away from Drishyam 3. The body has raised concerns about breaches of commitment in the industry.

Producers Guild breaks silence on industry disputes:

The movie has a big ensemble cast, with Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and a few others who show up in key parts.

The just-released title track kinda bumped up the excitement; it brings back some cosy bits and references from the earlier Welcome, but it also adds brand new beats, plus choreography that looks a bit sharper. This song has been remade with vocals by Shaan, Priya Patidar and Vikram Montrose.

PGI raises concerns over last-minute exits:

In its statement, PGI highlighted a growing pattern where actors, directors and technicians allegedly start stepping away from committed projects shortly before the shooting calendars begin. The Guild pointed out that these kinds of moves can bring about major financial damage for producers and also hit entire production crews pretty badly.

As the statement goes, sudden exits do not just mess with production budgets, but they also scramble planning and can lead to reputational harm for films. PGI added that these circumstances may even affect the day-to-day livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members working in filmmaking.

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Call for professionalism and industry stability:

The Guild emphasised the importance of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect in the film industry, stating that filmmaking relies on firm commitments from all parties, while also supporting a fair working environment and discouraging actions that disrupt production or create uncertainty for stakeholders.