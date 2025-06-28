Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 in an intimate ceremony. However, after 16 years of togetherness, the couple separated in 2002.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is celebrating the success of his latest 'Sitaare Zameen Par', has made a shocking revelation in a recent interview with The Lallantop, saying he tried to kill himself by abusing alcohol after he and his first wife Reena Dutta parted ways back in 2002.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 in an intimate ceremony. However, after 16 years of togetherness, the couple separated in 2002. "When Reena and I separated, that evening I finished an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next 1.5 years I drank every day. I never slept. Main behosh hojata tha daaru peeke (I would lose consciousness after heavy drinking.) I was trying to kill myself", the actor revealed.

"I was not even working then. Neither did I care to meet anybody. The same year, Lagaan was released, and a newspaper article called me ‘Man of the year, Aamir Khan’. I found it very ironical", he added.

This is not the first time Aamir Khan has opened up on his mental health issues post his divorce with Reena Dutta. In an old interview with Instant Bollywood, Aamir had revealed that he had suffered through deep depression and was in mourning for almost 2-3 years before getting back to his feet.

"When Reena and I broke, I was in mourning for almost 2-3 years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler. After the split up, I didn’t know what to do", said the Taare Zameen Par actor.

He also shed light on what he had learnt from his divorce. "You have to face your losses and accept how important it was for you. Accept that what was once yours is not there now. Also accept how good it was for you when it was there, and how much you will miss it when it isn’t there anymore", the actor said.

Later in 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao. However, the couple announced separation in 2021 after being together for 16 years. The actor, 60, again found love with Gauri Spratt whom he recently introduced to the media.