ENTERTAINMENT

Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali party goes viral; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for a rumoured pregnancy; however, the latter gave a playful twist to the reports at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. A video of Zaheer placing his hand on Sonakshi’s stomach sparked immediate reaction from both Sonakshi and the onlookers. The video has gone viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with playful reactions. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali party goes viral; Watch
In a now-viral video, Zaheer can be seen placing his hand on Sonakshi's stomach affectionately and says, "Asli sona" (meaning "real gold"). To this, Sonakshi looks surprised, giggles, and playfully calls out his name. Later, Zaheer clarifies that he was just joking around. The chemistry between the couple left fans delighted. A user commented, "I love this couple, they enjoy a good couple life, always happy." A second user reacted, "I think she’s pregnant. God bless you both of." A third user commented, "Bht mast banda hay yr."

 

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June 2024 in a private ceremony after dating for seven years. The couple made their union official with a civil ceremony held at Sonakshi's home in Mumbai. Ever since then, the couple has been garnering attention for their witty and fun videos.

Sonakshi Sinha on work front

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer much-awaited Telugu film 'Jatadhara' is set to officially hit theatres on November 7. On Monday, the makers announced the film's release date, revealing that it will be out in both Hindi and Telugu languages. They also unveiled a jaw-dropping motion poster of 'Jatadhara', taking the excitement to the next level. Sonakshi Sinha also shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, "From the depths of darkness the divine rises. #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi #JatadharaOnNOV7 #Awakeningbegins."

