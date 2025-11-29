FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Palash Muchhal, Bollywood composer and filmmaker, directed Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai, with several films yet to be released, showcasing his musical and cinematic versatility.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Palash Muchhal, a talented music composer and filmmaker, has been in the spotlight recently due to the postponement of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash, who is well-known for his work in Bollywood music and movies, has established a reputation for fusing contemporary sounds with traditional Indian melodies. His creative journey in music and film continues to impress both fans and the industry, despite the personal attention surrounding his wedding.

Films released so far:

Palash Muchhal has directed two full‑length films so far: Ardh (released June 2022) and Kaam Chalu Hai (released April 2024). His transition from writing music to managing the entire filmmaking process is evident in these movies. He developed his directing style with Ardh by delving into themes of social narratives and human emotions. Kaam Chalu Hai further showcased his ability to blend storytelling with contemporary issues while maintaining strong musical sensibilities, which have always been his signature. These endeavours demonstrate Palash's desire to develop narratives, characters, and cinematic experiences in addition to composing music, solidifying his reputation as a filmmaker with a distinct vision in the Indian film industry.

Also read: Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

Unreleased films by Palash Muchhal:

According to reports, these films by Palash Muchhal, like Teri Ek Hassi, Tujhse, Sajna Ve and Khushi Waali Khushi, have not been released yet. These films demonstrate his attempt to tell stories outside of music and are a part of his work as a filmmaker and composer. As is typical in the film industry, their release has been postponed for a variety of reasons, including production, scheduling, and other difficulties.

Palash has shown that he can make music and films that appeal to both young audiences and those who appreciate musical depth. He has a unique versatility because of his ability to switch between mainstream Bollywood style and more reflective storytelling. Palash's creative journey demonstrates his versatility and growing influence in the Indian film industry despite both personal and professional challenges.

