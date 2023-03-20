Amid separation rumours, Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela unfollows husband Chaitanya on Instagram

Niharika Konnidela-Chaitanya

If reports are to believe, actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela is having a troubled married life. The actress married business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with lavish celebrations in December 2020. Soon after their marriage, the duo started having issues in their relationship.

As per the recent media reports, Niharika and Chaitanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the rumours of their separation. Jonnalagadda has even deleted their wedding pictures from her profile. Niharika and Jonnalagdda's grand wedding was attended by the biggest Telugu stars, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and other Konidela family members. Chiranjeevi's dance at the sangeet ceremony became one of the biggest highlights of the festivities. Chartered flights were arranged for the guests to attend the wedding. Niharika-Chaitanya's wedding was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2020.

In the last few months, there are rumours that the differences between the couple have increased, which lead to rumours of their separation. On Sunday, social media was buzzing with news that Niharika has unfollowed her husband on Instagram while he has deleted their wedding pictures. The couple is yet to officially react to the reports that have been doing the rounds.

During Niharika's wedding, her father, Naga Babu, a well-known character actor, took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter Niharika at her wedding. He expressed his feeling about her new life, leaving him behind, and wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era...Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay." The couple have not addressed this issue and no official statement has been given on the same.