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Amid separation buzz, Sunita Ahuja Govinda’s wife makes big statement about her property; who will inherit it? Viral video

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda, went viral after making a big statement on her property. She also spoke warmly about her nephew Krushna Abhishek and clarified there are no ill feelings in the family.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Amid separation buzz, Sunita Ahuja Govinda’s wife makes big statement about her property; who will inherit it? Viral video
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Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, recently grabbed attention after making a humorous remark about leaving her entire property to her pet dog. Her playful statement quickly went viral on social media, sparking curiosity and amusement among fans.

Sunita’s airport interaction goes viral:

At the Mumbai airport, Sunita Ahuja was spotted with her pet Chihuahua, where she interacted casually with paparazzi. In a fun and relaxed mood, she was seen cuddling her pet and even ensuring it was comfortably seated in her car. During the interaction, she jokingly said that she would transfer all her property in the name of her dog. The comment, made in a light-hearted tone, quickly caught attention online and became a talking point among fans.

After that, media were asked about her nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek; Sunita responded warmly and humorously. Also during the interaction, media questioned what would happen to Krushna if she left everything to her pet, to which she assured that he already has enough success and will continue to grow in life. She further added that Krushna is like her own son and expressed deep affection for him. Sunita said she will always support him and wishes for his continued success, adding that he is a bigger person than her in many ways.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Also read: Sharvari sends 'small love letter' for Main Vaapas Aaunga team: drops viral BTS moments

Past family rift and reconciliation:

Sunita also considered her relationship with Krushna, which had previously been the subject of a protracted family conflict between him and his wife, Kashmera Shah. Before the family reconciled on the reality show Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, the conflict allegedly persisted for a number of years.

Sunita forgave Krushna and referred to him as her own son after he apologized heartfeltly to her during the performance for previous miscommunications. Their relationship underwent a sea change as a result of the poignant incident, which helped them put years of strain behind them. Because Krushna was Govinda's nephew and had a close relationship with the actor's family, the conflict between the families had frequently made headlines over the years. Fans who followed their journey expressed great appreciation for their reconciliation.

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