Amid SC order on stray dogs in Delhi, 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate human and dog love

ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood has often celebrated the pure bond between humans and pets. Movies like Entertainment, Chillar Party, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Maa beautifully showcase loyalty, love, and companionship, reminding us that pets are truly family.
Pets are more than just animals; they are loyal companions who bring unconditional love and joy into our lives. Bollywood, with its flair for emotions, has beautifully captured this bond in several films. Here are five heartwarming movies that celebrate the pure relationship between humans and their pets.
This comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar alongside a Golden Retriever named Entertainment. The story revolves around the dog inheriting a fortune, while the human characters try to win over his trust. Beneath the humour, the film highlights loyalty, affection, and the unspoken bond between pets and their owners.
Produced by Salman Khan, this National Award-winning film tells the story of a group of kids fighting to save a stray dog named Bhidu. It’s an inspiring tale that emphasises compassion, friendship, and the right of animals to live with dignity.
This blockbuster family drama gave us Tuffy, the adorable Pomeranian who played a key role in reuniting the lead couple. More than just a background presence, Tuffy symbolised the joy and togetherness that pets bring into families.
In this modern family drama, the family dog Pluto (voiced by Aamir Khan) plays a unique role as the narrator. More than just a pet, Pluto is portrayed as the wisest member of the family, offering insights into human relationships while symbolising unconditional love.
These films remind us that pets are not just companions but integral parts of our families, offering unconditional love, loyalty, and comfort. Bollywood has beautifully immortalised this bond, making these movies timeless for both cinema lovers and pet lovers alike.
