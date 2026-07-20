FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'

Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan

Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her, slams actor brutally: 'Itna toh mera baap meri chummiyan...'

Viral video: Shreya Kalra loses cool for Ram Kapoor frequently kissing her

Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'

Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'

Rakhi Sawant urged the government to talk to activist Sonam Wangchuk and end his hunger strike. She also slammed Aamir Khan over remarks on Wangchuk. Shabana Azmi supported the protest.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged the government to listen to activist Sonam Wangchuk and asked him to end his hunger strike. She also criticised Aamir Khan over his recent remarks about Wangchuk. Meanwhile, veteran actor Shabana Azmi reached Jantar Mantar on July 19 to extend support to the protest.

Rakhi Sawant urges the government to intervene

Talking with paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant said the government should talk to Sonam Wangchuk before his health worsens. 'Sonam ji, khao piyo aur lado. Aap agar pran tyag diye, yeh mombatti le ke bahar niklenge,' she said, asking him not to become a martyr.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

\

In another video, she added, 'Hum log Dilli bhi jaayenge, hum log anshan karenge. Sonam ji ka, sarkar, fasting tudwaye.' Rakhi said she does not want Wangchuk to die and called his work for students and the public important. 'Hum nahi chahte ki voh shaheed ho jaaye. Voh itna accha kaam kar rahe hain.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Desh ki janta ke liye, baccho ke liye kaam kar rahe hain. Please, hum haath jodte hain,' she said. She also said she wants to go to Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk. 'Please yeh faltu logon ke liye apni jaan mat dijiye. Aap bahu keemti hain. I will go to Jantar Mantar and personally help him break his fast,' she added.

Also read: Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'

Rakhi slams Aamir Khan

Rakhi was disappointed in Aamir Khan for claiming, before 3 Idiots, that he had no idea who Sonam Wangchuk was. 'Hume bohot bura laga hai, Aamir ji. Aapne unke baare main jo aisa bola hai, ki voh film 3 Idiots unke baare main nahi bani hai. 'Matlab aisa hai ki film hit bhi ho gayi, superhit bhi ho gayi, saare paise aapke account main bhi aa gaye aur aap Wangchuk ji ko bhool bhi gaye,' she remarked.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'
Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours in blunt interview post-England series: 'No noise, no fun'
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours in interview post-ENG series
Dimple Yadav, SP leaders stage 'NEET Hai Ya Cheat Hai' protest in Parliament
Dimple Yadav, SP leaders stage 'NEET Hai Ya Cheat Hai' protest in Parliament
Did Pedri predict Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 title a year in advance?
Did Pedri predict Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 title a year in advance?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement