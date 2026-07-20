Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'

Rakhi Sawant urged the government to talk to activist Sonam Wangchuk and end his hunger strike. She also slammed Aamir Khan over remarks on Wangchuk. Shabana Azmi supported the protest.

Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged the government to listen to activist Sonam Wangchuk and asked him to end his hunger strike. She also criticised Aamir Khan over his recent remarks about Wangchuk. Meanwhile, veteran actor Shabana Azmi reached Jantar Mantar on July 19 to extend support to the protest.

Rakhi Sawant urges the government to intervene

Talking with paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant said the government should talk to Sonam Wangchuk before his health worsens. 'Sonam ji, khao piyo aur lado. Aap agar pran tyag diye, yeh mombatti le ke bahar niklenge,' she said, asking him not to become a martyr.

In another video, she added, 'Hum log Dilli bhi jaayenge, hum log anshan karenge. Sonam ji ka, sarkar, fasting tudwaye.' Rakhi said she does not want Wangchuk to die and called his work for students and the public important. 'Hum nahi chahte ki voh shaheed ho jaaye. Voh itna accha kaam kar rahe hain.

Desh ki janta ke liye, baccho ke liye kaam kar rahe hain. Please, hum haath jodte hain,' she said. She also said she wants to go to Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk. 'Please yeh faltu logon ke liye apni jaan mat dijiye. Aap bahu keemti hain. I will go to Jantar Mantar and personally help him break his fast,' she added.

Also read: Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'

Rakhi slams Aamir Khan

Rakhi was disappointed in Aamir Khan for claiming, before 3 Idiots, that he had no idea who Sonam Wangchuk was. 'Hume bohot bura laga hai, Aamir ji. Aapne unke baare main jo aisa bola hai, ki voh film 3 Idiots unke baare main nahi bani hai. 'Matlab aisa hai ki film hit bhi ho gayi, superhit bhi ho gayi, saare paise aapke account main bhi aa gaye aur aap Wangchuk ji ko bhool bhi gaye,' she remarked.