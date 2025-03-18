Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in the intense romantic film 'Deewaniyat', directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Amid Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane revealed that he has injured his foot. The 41-year-old compared himself with a giraffe and talked about how he likes the animal as they 'kick hard'. The actor took to his Instagram, where he shared three pictures. The first image had the actor flaunting his pumped biceps and dressed in a white Ganji. In the second photograph, he is seen kissing a toy giraffe. The actor was sitting on a chair in the last picture, posing for the camera while displaying the injury he received after 'kicking hard'. For the caption, he wrote: “Love giraffe Stands tall, Moves with elegance, Kicks hard ! PS: I hurt my lil toe while kicking hard.” Check out his post here:

On the work front, Harshvardhan will be seen in the intense romantic film “Deewaniyat”, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Helmed by Zaveri, and co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh, “Deewaniyat” promises to bring an epic tale of passion and heartbreak to the big screen. Upon its announcement, Zaveri said that it is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories he has written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. The filmmaker said: ”Deewaniyat is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I've written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.”

Harshvardhan, whose re-release of the film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' created a tizzy once again, said that he is grateful to the audience for the overwhelming love they have given him for the movie. “The power of a love story is eternal, and when I heard the madness, passion, and craziness of the role and script of 'Deewaniyat' I immediately chose it to be my next film. Excited to be collaborating with my director Milap Milan Zaveri and also with producers Amul V Mohan, Anshul Mohan, and the co-writer of this powerful script, Mushtaq Shiekh.” Deewaniyat is set to go on floors this year, with a theatrical release slated for later in 2025. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa.

(With inputs from IANS)