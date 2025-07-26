Amid 'Saiyaara' fever, Ahaan Panday's old video recreating uncle Chunky Panday's 'I'm a joking' dialogue goes viral, WATCH

Ahaan Panday is on cloud nine these days after his debut film with actress Aneet Padda, Saiyaara, became a massive hit at the box office, surpassing Rs 250 crores worldwide.

Ahaan Panday is on cloud nine these days after his debut film with actress Aneet Padda, Saiyaara, became a massive hit at the box office, surpassing Rs 250 crores worldwide. But do you know that Ahaan was a Dubsmash star even before the release of his film? Well, here's the proof.

In a now-viral video, Saiyaara fame is seen delivering his uncle Chunky Panday's iconic "I'm a joking" dialogue from the Housefull franchise. What further caught our attention is that Chunky, too, is seen sitting behind Ahaan on a couch and bursts into laughter as he delivers the dialogue.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara's roaring success streak has taken Ahaan to overnight fame, with his Instagram following rising from 460K-480 K to 1.6 million. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is an intense love story between a young couple -- Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra. The story takes a sudden turn as Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.