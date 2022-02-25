Amid Russian invasion, Priyanka Chopra requests help for Ukraine

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra have extended a helping hand for children. Priyanka added UNICEF's post in her stories which says, "Children of Ukraine needs peace, desperately, now. She has attached a donation link with the story, and also added UNICEF`s link to her bio in order to inform everyone, how they can help the people of Ukraine in testing times.

Take a look at Priyanka's story

Priyanka Chopra also shared a video and wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people live in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

Watch the video

On Thursday morning, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine, a number of celebrities flocked to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

READ Russia-Ukraine crisis: Javed Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and others react to ongoing war

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) arrived in Delhi around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, carrying 182 Indian people, the majority of whom were students. Several airlines, including Air India, are arranging special flights to safely return Indian nationals during the present crisis in Ukraine.

Russia defended its military action, claiming that the cause of “today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself” and that the Russian operation is intended to safeguard civilians in the country's eastern regions. Russia has claimed control of the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's Luhansk province.