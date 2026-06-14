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Amid relationship rumours, Disha Patani celebrates her birthday with Mouni Roy, Naagin actress makes first appearance after separation from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy shared inside glimpses from Disha Patani’s birthday celebration, which was attended by close friends like Krishna Shroff and Stebin Ben, giving fans a look at the actress’s intimate and private party moments.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Amid relationship rumours, Disha Patani celebrates her birthday with Mouni Roy, Naagin actress makes first appearance after separation from Suraj Nambiar
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Actress Mouni Roy shared inside pictures and videos from Disha Patani’s birthday celebration, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate party attended by close friends.

Disha Patani celebrates her birthday with close friends

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Disha Patani hosted a birthday party with her close friends. Krishna Shroff and singer Stebin Ben were there. They kept it simple. Just enjoyed each other's company. Mouni Roy shared some photos and videos of the party on her Instagram. They showed Disha having a time with her friends. It was a happy celebration. People in the media saw the posts and liked them.

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Inside moments from the birthday celebration

In the pictures that Mouni Roy shared, I noticed Disha Patani was with the people she's really close to. Krishna Shroff and Stebin Ben were also there having a time. The party looked like a warm and personal celebration. It was nice to see Disha Patani in her life, which we do not get to see very often.

Also read: India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Was Rohit Sharma angry after run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill? Here’s what happened

Mouni Roy addresses personal life and rumours

Mouni Roy talked about the rumours going around about her life after she and Suraj Nambiar split up. People were saying all sorts of things about her on the internet. Mouni Roy said that a lot of these things were not true. Mouni Roy also said that it is really important to have people who care about you when things get tough. Her friends and family were there for her when she needed them. Mouni Roy thinks that being strong on the inside and being able to take care of yourself is very important. Mouni Roy also said that having friends is a big help when you are dealing with personal problems.

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