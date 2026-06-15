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Amid Pranit More Rs 370 biryani controversy, Munawar Faruqui makes big statement: ‘Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai’

Munawar Faruqui urged people to stop trolling Pranit More over the ₹370 biryani controversy, saying the situation has gone too far and should end.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Amid Pranit More Rs 370 biryani controversy, Munawar Faruqui makes big statement: ‘Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai’
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After getting lost in hate, Comedian Munawar Faruqui has taken a dig and urged people to stop trolling Pranit More over the ongoing ₹370 biryani controversy, saying that the issue has already gone too far and should now come to an end.

Munawar Faruqui’s message:

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Munawar Faruqui posted a story on his Instagram account addressing the issue through a video message shared on his Instagram Stories. He said that while several comments made during the show were inappropriate, the situation had already escalated beyond control and needed to be stopped. 

He added that both the performer and audience member have suffered serious repercussions, including potential legal action, job loss and damage to their reputations. Munawar said that while people might not agree with what was said, the relentless trolling and online frenzy should not be allowed to go on forever.'Everything has its limits,' he implored. 'Let’s just move on instead of continuously fueling it for clout.' According to him, there had been enough damage done already, and more harassment was not necessary.

Also read: Amid Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh brings home Ferrari 296 GTB, it's on-road price will shock you

 

What triggered the controversy:

The controversy started in a crowdwork comedy show by Pranit More, where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, made remarks about a date involving a ₹370 chicken biryani. His remarks, implying he deserves some sort of ‘return’ on his spending, were slammed online as being tone-deaf towards women. The clip sparked mass outrage online and backlash. Following the incident, Himanshu Jangra apologised publicly and deleted his social media accounts. Pranit More also issued an apology, stating that he regretted any hurt caused during the show.

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