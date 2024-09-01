Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

8 simple tips to improve gut health

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

American rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage, family releases statement

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned filmmakers to avoid things that can 'pollute minds' amid the growing anger against sexual abuse allegations in Malayalam cinema

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'
Pinarayi Vijayan with Mohanlal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Those working in the film sector have to ensure that things that can pollute minds are not there in cinemas or in the movie industry as this field has the power to affect public thought, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Vijayan, while speaking at a ceremony to present the Sreekumaran Thampi award to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, said the film industry should give moral values or lessons back to the public in exchange for the love they show to cinemas and the movie sector.

The CM further said that women should have the freedom to come forward and showcase their artistic skills in the film industry without any fear and no conditions should be imposed upon them.

"There should be no system that is anti-skill," he said. He also said that the state government was duty bound to provide a safe working environment for women in the film industry and has carried out effective interventions to ensure that.

The CM further said that the constitution of the Justice Hema Committee, after receiving a few complaints from women in the film sector, shows the government's determination to safeguard women's right to work and their dignity.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

 Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar makes big claim before....

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar makes big claim before....

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Defending champion Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open in shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement