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Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'

Akshay Kumar revealed that Twinkle Khanna has ordered two electric stoves amid the ongoing LPG shortage, highlighting how families are preparing, while he also emphasised civic responsibility at a Mumbai Clean League event.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'
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Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed how his family is preparing for the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in India. He shared that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has already ordered two electric stoves as a precautionary measure, highlighting how households are adapting to the current situation.

Twinkle Khanna’s practical approach:

At the Mumbai Clean League event, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organized Akshay stated that there exists no gas shortage at his residence. His wife, Twinkle, already purchased two electric stoves to use as emergency cooking equipment, and he needs to check whether they have arrived at their residence. The family maintains their cooking operations through active cooking preparations since they face difficulties with supply problems.

Rising LPG concerns in India:

The current LPG supply shortage results from worldwide energy supply problems and rising customer demand, which creates temporary shortages in specific locations. The distributors reported extended delivery delays for cylinder shipments, which led many households and small businesses to search for electric and induction stove alternatives to prevent delivery problems. Electric appliances have been adopted by restaurants and small eateries as a solution to operational challenges.

Also read: Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'

Akshay on civic responsibility:

Akshay delivered a speech during the event about his participation in cleanliness initiatives and his work on civic awareness projects. He emphasised that he arrived at the event from his work on a film set to demonstrate his commitment to community service. His statements about home duties and public service demonstrate his understanding of both personal and social responsibilities.

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