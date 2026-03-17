FIITJEE Consent Decree on Fee Refund of Students affected by 2025 Upheavals.
Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'
Who is Ali Larijani? Iran's security Chief targeted in Israeli strike; Is he dead or alive?
Who was Gurkirat Singh Manocha? Indian student from Ujjain died after brutal assault in Canada; Family alleges Canadian govt demanding $40000 to release body
Rajinikanth rejects claims he avoided politics due to...: 'My decision was not because of...'
Mojtaba Khamenei's Close Call: Chilling leaked audio reveals how US-Israel airstrike killed his father, wife, and son
How US-Israel-Iran war triggered India's worst LPG crisis in years
Supreme Court's landmark judgment: Can't deny maternity leave to mothers who adopt
Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact
Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security concerns
ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar revealed that Twinkle Khanna has ordered two electric stoves amid the ongoing LPG shortage, highlighting how families are preparing, while he also emphasised civic responsibility at a Mumbai Clean League event.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed how his family is preparing for the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in India. He shared that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has already ordered two electric stoves as a precautionary measure, highlighting how households are adapting to the current situation.
At the Mumbai Clean League event, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organized Akshay stated that there exists no gas shortage at his residence. His wife, Twinkle, already purchased two electric stoves to use as emergency cooking equipment, and he needs to check whether they have arrived at their residence. The family maintains their cooking operations through active cooking preparations since they face difficulties with supply problems.
The current LPG supply shortage results from worldwide energy supply problems and rising customer demand, which creates temporary shortages in specific locations. The distributors reported extended delivery delays for cylinder shipments, which led many households and small businesses to search for electric and induction stove alternatives to prevent delivery problems. Electric appliances have been adopted by restaurants and small eateries as a solution to operational challenges.
Also read: Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'
Akshay delivered a speech during the event about his participation in cleanliness initiatives and his work on civic awareness projects. He emphasised that he arrived at the event from his work on a film set to demonstrate his commitment to community service. His statements about home duties and public service demonstrate his understanding of both personal and social responsibilities.