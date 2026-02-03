FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Actress Mrunal Thakur said love is a beautiful, transformative feeling everyone should experience, without confirming rumours linking her to actor Dhanush. She continues to focus on her work, including her music video 'Bheegi Bheegi' and film Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'
Actress Mrunal Thakur recently shared her thoughts on love while facing rumours about dating actor Dhanush. In a recent interview, she showed how she understands love because she considers it an important life element, but she did not verify or deny any relationship news. She described love as a beautiful feeling that everyone should experience.

Love changes people:

Mrunal described how love has the power to improve someone by enabling them to develop emotionally while recovering from their previous emotional damage. She explained that love requires both acts of giving and the development of skills to receive love, which many people find difficult to accomplish. According to her, this is what makes love meaningful and transformative.

No gender bias in love:

She said that women show greater love because of their more generous nature than men do. Mrunal believes that anyone in love becomes more caring and giving, no matter their gender. The complete understanding of love requires people to learn its true nature instead of focusing on who provides more in relationships.

Work comes first:

Mrunal expressed her views about love during the promotion of her new music video 'Bheegi Bheegi', which has been achieving success because of its musical and visual elements. She is currently working on her upcoming romantic movie Do Deewane Seher Mein, which will premiere on February 20 2026.

Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 11: Despite drop, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

Relationship rumours with Dhanush:

The public has speculated about her romantic connection with Dhanush after they were seen together and their social media posts. Some reports even suggested wedding rumours. However, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has officially commented on these reports. Mrunal maintains her work dedication despite people showing interest in her private life. She believes that every person should experience love because it brings positive effects and life-changing power to their lives.

