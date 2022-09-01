Amid Liger box office failure, director-producer Puri Jagannadh to compensate South distributors?

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger opened up with negative reviews and word-of-mouth, and this has certainly made a dent in the collections. Within the first extended weekend, reportedly over 90% of shows have been cancelled, even in Vijay's dominated South regions.

Now as per the report of Etimes, the film's director-producer Puri Jagannadh has decided to compensate for the loss of distributors. The report further added that he will soon fly to Hyderabad, meet the distributors, and discuss compensation. A south distributor Warangal Srinu stated that Puri is looking after the matter seriously. Taking about the loss, Srinu added, "I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment."

Warangal further emphasised the fact that the boycott calls for Liger has certainly affected the collection. "Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members? The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal." Srinu stated. He further added that the movie industry is going through a very bad phase, and social media users who are members of the ban culture should be ignored. Srinu added that boycotting a film before release is unethical. "See the film and if you don't like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven't seen it?"

As per a Bollywood Hungama report. An india.com report mentions that the Liger Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore from the preview shows, then opened to Rs 4.5 crore on Friday, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, and owing to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday, the film's collections saw a dip and Liger only managed to mint Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total weekend collections to Rs 13.75 crore. Liger Hindi's total collection on day 4 stands at approximately Rs 15 crores and it is estimated that the film will end its run with a collection of less than Rs 20 crore.