The controversy surrounding K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun has been having a significant impact on both his personal and professional life. Recent developments include his footage being removed from the latest episode of MBC’s variety show Good Day, following an official statement from the production team regarding the "seriousness of the controversy."



In their statement, the production team expressed their sincere apologies for causing distress to viewers of Good Day and acknowledged the gravity of the controversy involving one of the cast members. They assured fans that they would minimise his appearances on the show moving forward. “We deeply apologize to those who have been watching Good Day. The production team fully recognizes the seriousness of the ongoing controversy and is continuing to produce the show while prioritizing the reactions of our viewers,” the statement read.



In addition to this, Kim Soo-hyun has faced significant backlash from brands due to the controversy. On March 14, Prada dropped him as their brand ambassador, terminating their contract. Vegan beauty brand Dinto paused all promotional activities involving him on March 11, and bakery chain Trous les Jours removed his advertisements from their social media on March 12. Several other brands are reportedly reassessing their collaborations with the actor following these events.



The Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo Hyun Controversy

The controversy centres around the tragic death of Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead at her home on February 16. A friend discovered her body after failing to reach her, prompting authorities to investigate. While no signs of foul play have been found, the investigation is ongoing.

Kim Sae-ron’s aunt revealed that the actress had been under immense pressure due to owing $483,000 to Kim Soo-hyun, and claimed that this financial burden contributed to her death by suicide. Additionally, allegations surfaced that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun had a past relationship when she was a minor, sparking outrage on social media. Many have called for Kim Soo-hyun’s removal from the entertainment industry in light of these allegations.

Legal experts have weighed in on the potential legal consequences for Kim Soo-hyun. Under South Korean law, which was revised in May 2020, engaging in sexual acts with a minor under 16, even with consent, is classified as statutory rape or sexual misconduct.

Kim Soo Hyun's threatening letter to Kim Sae Ron



Meanwhile, a new twist has emerged in the Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron dating scandal, following the leak of a naked photo of Soo-Hyun doing dishes at Sae-Ron's apartment, contradicting his denial of their relationship. Adding fuel to the rumours, Sae-Ron's family recently found threatening letters allegedly from Soo-Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, which had been hidden by the late actress. The letters were reportedly discovered while her family was cleaning up on Monday morning.